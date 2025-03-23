



Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza, killing dozens of people in strikes concentrated around Khan Younis and Rafah, including senior Hamas leader Salah al-Bardawil and his wife, who were sleeping in a tent at the time of the attack.

Amid the continued strikes, the Israeli military announced it had expanded its ground offensive, which began with the recapture of the Netzarim corridor last week, into north Gaza’s Beit Hanoun. The military said the offensive began on Saturday.

The military has also issued a displacement order for Tal as-Sultan area of Rafah through Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee, telling people to move towards al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile in Lebanon Israel has also renewed its bombing of the south following rocket fire into northern Israel on Saturday, with the Lebanon’s National News Agency reporting that a drone carried out a strike on a car in Aita ash-Shaab on the border.

Likewise Israel intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen on early Sunday following threats made by the Houthis against Israel over it’s renewed war on Gaza.