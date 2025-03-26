Hamas on Wednesday said Israel’s decision to resume its war on Gaza was a “premeditated” decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the January ceasefire and win support from far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir.

“Netanyahu bears full responsibility for the failure of the agreement. The international community and mediators must pressure him to halt the aggression and return to negotiations,” Hamas said.

Ben Gvir left Netanyahu’s coalition after the January ceasefire was reached, but rejoined and became national security minister again after Israel resumed attacking the Gaza Strip.