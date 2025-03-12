



When author J.K. Rowling published the first Harry Potter novel in 1997, little did she know that the magical story of an eleven-year-old orphan boy who discovers he’s the son of wizards would become the multi-billion dollar industry it is to this day.

Harry Potter is a successful series of seven fantasy novels and eight award-winning films, which have extended into multiple spin-offs that follow a similar storyline.

This franchise has become a big part of world culture, creating a fandom that has reached global fame and encompasses all ages.

The huge demand for more Harry Potter-related content has also developed into multiple amusement parks, experiences, and various stores worldwide.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando. Image source: Shutterstock

The Harry Potter shop expands to another city

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced it is bringing the magic of Harry Potter to Chicago by opening its newest store location this year on Apr. 10 at 676 N Michigan Avenue.

Upon entering the doors of this enchanting store, Hogwarts fans will be transported to Harry Potter’s wizarding world since every corner of the shop has been specifically designed to resemble an aspect of the iconic franchise, from its architecture to its offerings and merchandise.

Hogwarts-inspired food and beverages in Chicago

Anyone who’s a fan of Harry Potter has been intrigued to try Butterbeer at least once in their lives, wondering if it would taste as good as described in the books and look as delicious as it does in the films.

However, Chicago fans don’t have to imagine the taste of this butterscotch cream soda-like beverage any longer since this new store has an entire section dedicated to it, making it the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S.

Additionally, the store offers a confectionary shop inspired by the iconic Honeydukes Sweetshop in Homemade. Here, candy lovers can indulge in all of Harry Potter’s favorite sweets, including Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, Chocolate Frogs, Fizzing Whizzbees, and more.

Exclusive merchandise sold only at the Harry Potter Chicago location

Each Harry Potter store worldwide features unique merchandise dedicated to the host city, and Chicago is no exception. This location has Chicago-exclusive-themed merchandise, including a Chicago bear, spirit jersey, pins, mug, tote bag, caps, and many more.

The new shop also has a MinaLima section with a Chicago-exclusive print from the designers. MinaLima is the graphic design company behind the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series. It creates all book covers, illustrations, posters, props, and more.

Harry Potter fans can personalize their unique buys

Whether a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, Harry Potter fans can deck themselves in their favorite Hogwarts house gear, including apparel like robes, scarfs, and hats, and collectibles such as accessories, wands, glasses, and jewelry.

To make all Harry Potter merchandise extra special and unique, fans can personalize all their purchases at the personalization stations inside the shop by engraving their names, adding badges, and more.

