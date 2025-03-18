A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 400 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting underage girls while they slept over at his home.

Brandon Xiong was found guilty of sexually assaulting four girls between the ages of 5 and 10, according to the Sacramento County district attorney’s office. The victims were invited to sleepovers at Xiong’s home and, as they slept, were carried into a secluded part of the home where Xiong sexually assaulted them. One of the victims disclosed the abuse to her mother in October 2018, which led investigators to discover additional victims.

No details were provided in a news release by the district attorney’s office on the circumstances surrounding the sleepovers and why the girls were allowed to stay at Xiong’s house. The office did not immediately return The Times’ request for comment.

Xiong was convicted last week of nine felony counts: three counts of forcible lewd act upon a child, two counts of sex acts with a child under 10 years old, three counts of lewd acts upon a child and one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony, the district attorney’s office said Monday.

In addition to the felony charges, Xiong received a multiple victim enhancement, which resulted in full, consecutive prison terms for each sex crime committed against different victims, or committed against the same victim on separate occasions.

Xiong has a previous conviction for attempted first-degree burglary, officials said. California has a three-strike law, which could increase the chances of harsher sentencing. A third strike could mean 25 years to life in prison.

Xiong’s 400-year sentence is one of the few instances involving lengthy prison time for sexual assault crimes in California.

In 2023, 36-year-old Daniel Ramirez Gutierrez was accused of 19 counts of sexual assault of two children and one adult in San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa counties. He was sentenced to 435 years in state prison. And in 2016, a 41-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to 1,503 years for raping his teenage daughter for four years.

Xiong could serve a minimum of 20 years of his 400-year-to-life prison sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.