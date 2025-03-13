A new strategic partnership between SSE Energy Solutions and Scottish Water Horizons aims to develop low-carbon district heat networks across Scotland, accelerating the country’s journey toward net zero.

Under the agreement, the organisations say they will collaborate to identify, develop and deliver innovative heating solutions that harness the untapped potential of wastewater by capturing thermal energy that would otherwise be wasted, creating a sustainable heat source for local communities and businesses while helping to address one of Scotland’s biggest decarbonisation challenges.

A first project has been identified for development in Inverness, where a Scottish Water pumping station will provide a sustainable heat source for a network serving several buildings, including local SSE and Scottish Water Offices and facilities, and other private and public sector buildings in the area.

Beyond reducing carbon emissions, the partnership aims to create opportunities for local supply chains and skills development in the growing heat networks sector, supporting Scotland’s just transition to a low-carbon economy.

Decarbonising heat, which currently accounts for 37% of the UK’s CO2 emissions, is a crucial component in meeting the country’s ambitious net zero targets. Heat networks are projected to meet up to 20% of the UK’s heat demand by 2050, according to recent government figures.

Ross McClory, Head of Business Development for Industrial and Commercial at SSE Energy Solutions, said:

“This partnership with Scottish Water Horizons represents a significant step forward in Scotland’s heat decarbonisation journey. By combining our expertise in sustainable energy solutions with Scottish Water Horizons’ experience in recovering heat from wastewater, we’re creating powerful opportunities to deliver low-carbon heating across Scotland.

“Our joint project in Inverness is just the beginning of what we expect to be a productive collaboration that will help communities and businesses across Scotland transition to cleaner, more sustainable heating solutions while supporting the country’s net zero ambitions.”

Donald MacBrayne, Business Development Manager at Scottish Water Horizons, said:

“Scottish Water Horizons is committed to unlocking the hidden value in our infrastructure to help decarbonise Scotland’s heat supply. Having already delivered and facilitated the UK’s first five heat from wastewater schemes, we have seen first-hand how effective this technology can be in delivering low carbon energy.

“The Inverness project is another step forward in using innovative approaches to support businesses and communities in reducing their carbon footprint. By partnering with SSE Energy Solutions, we can extend the reach of this technology and help drive Scotland’s transition to sustainable heat.”

The partnership aligns with the Scottish Government’s Heat Networks Delivery Plan, which identifies heat networks as a strategic priority for meeting Scotland’s climate targets. The Heat Networks (Scotland) Act 2021 sets ambitious targets for heat networks to deliver 2.6TWh of thermal energy by 2027 and 6TWh by 2030. Building on their initial focus in Inverness, SSE Energy Solutions and Scottish Water Horizons expect to announce further projects across Scotland as heat network zoning is implemented by local authorities throughout 2025 and beyond.