Netflix has a slew of new series and movies from big-name stars in January 2024.
Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara, best known for the sitcom “Modern Family,” takes a much darker turn with the crime drama “Griselda” (Jan. 25), playing a real-life Miami cocaine kingpin (or it is queenpin?) in the late 1970s and early ’80s. The violent miniseries comes from the creative team behind Netflix’s hit “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” series.
Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) stars in the action-comedy series “The Brothers Sun” (Jan. 4), about a Taiwanese gangster who heads to L.A. to protect his mother and brother, who are in the dark about his criminal ties.
On the movie side, there’s “Good Grief” (Jan. 5), written, directed and starring Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), about a man grieving the death of his husband who takes a trip with his friends to Paris to recover; “Lift” (Jan. 12), starring Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in an action.comedy about a midair heist; and the survival tale “Society of the Snow” (Jan. 4), about the harrowing aftermath of a plane crash in the Andes.
There’s also Season 8 of “Queer Eye” (Jan. 24), as the Fab Five transform lives in and around New Orleans; the crypto-crime documentary “Bitconned” (Jan. 1); and Season 2 of the inside-tennis sports docuseries “Break Point” (Jan. 10).
is also adding all four seasons of the comedy “Tacoma FD” (Dec. 31), all six seasons of NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” (Jan. 8); and all three seasons of the addiction-recovery comedy “Loudermilk” (Jan. 1).
Here’s the complete list of what’s coming and going (release dates are subject to change):
What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024
Date TBA
Detective Forst — Netflix Series
Delicious in Dungeon — Netflix Anime
Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — Netflix Comedy
The Kitchen — Netflix Movie
Kubra — Netflix Series
Jan. 1
Bitconned — Netflix Documentary
Fool Me Once — Netflix Series
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Jan. 4
Boy Swallows Universe — Netflix Series
The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series
Society of the Snow — Netflix Film
Jan. 5
Good Grief — Netflix Film
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 — Netflix Series
Jan. 6
The Florida Project
Jan. 8
This is Us, Seasons 1-6
Jan. 10
Break Point: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Series
Jan. 11
Champion — Netflix Series
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family
Jan. 12
Lift — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series
Jan. 15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
Maboroshi — Netflix Anime
MTV’s Floribama Shore: Season 2
Jan. 16
Cats (2019)
Jan. 17
End of the Line — Netflix Series
Freaks
Jan. 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis — Netflix Comedy
Jan. 19
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — Netflix Series
Mi soledad tiene alas — Netflix Film
Sixty Minutes — Netflix Film
Jan. 20
Captivating the King — Netflix Series
The Real World: Season 16
Jan. 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Jan. 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy
Train to Busan
Jan. 24
Six Nations: Full Contact — Netflix Documentary
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series
Jan. 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda — Netflix Series
Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series
Jan. 27
Doctor Slump — Netflix Series
Jan. 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime — Netflix Family
Jan. 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down — Netflix Comedy
Jan. 31
Alexander the Great — Netflix Documentary
Baby Bandito — Netflix Series
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 — Netflix Anime
WIL — Netflix Film
What’s leaving Netflix in January 2024
Jan. 5
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Jan. 12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Jan. 14
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Jan. 19
The Real World: Season 28
Jan. 22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Jan. 24
Begin Again
Jan. 31
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng