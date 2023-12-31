Netflix has a slew of new series and movies from big-name stars in January 2024.

Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara, best known for the sitcom “Modern Family,” takes a much darker turn with the crime drama “Griselda” (Jan. 25), playing a real-life Miami cocaine kingpin (or it is queenpin?) in the late 1970s and early ’80s. The violent miniseries comes from the creative team behind Netflix’s hit “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” series.

More: Here’s what’s worth streaming in January 2024: ‘Masters of the Air,’ ‘Echo,’ ‘Griselda’ and more

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) stars in the action-comedy series “The Brothers Sun” (Jan. 4), about a Taiwanese gangster who heads to L.A. to protect his mother and brother, who are in the dark about his criminal ties.

On the movie side, there’s “Good Grief” (Jan. 5), written, directed and starring Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), about a man grieving the death of his husband who takes a trip with his friends to Paris to recover; “Lift” (Jan. 12), starring Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in an action.comedy about a midair heist; and the survival tale “Society of the Snow” (Jan. 4), about the harrowing aftermath of a plane crash in the Andes.

Also see: Here’s what’s new on Amazon’s Prime Video and Freevee in January 2024

There’s also Season 8 of “Queer Eye” (Jan. 24), as the Fab Five transform lives in and around New Orleans; the crypto-crime documentary “Bitconned” (Jan. 1); and Season 2 of the inside-tennis sports docuseries “Break Point” (Jan. 10).

Netflix

NFLX,

-0.74%

is also adding all four seasons of the comedy “Tacoma FD” (Dec. 31), all six seasons of NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” (Jan. 8); and all three seasons of the addiction-recovery comedy “Loudermilk” (Jan. 1).

Here’s the complete list of what’s coming and going (release dates are subject to change):

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024

Date TBA

Detective Forst — Netflix Series

Delicious in Dungeon — Netflix Anime

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — Netflix Comedy

The Kitchen — Netflix Movie

Kubra — Netflix Series

Jan. 1

Bitconned — Netflix Documentary

Fool Me Once — Netflix Series

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe — Netflix Series

The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series

Society of the Snow — Netflix Film

Jan. 5

Good Grief — Netflix Film

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 — Netflix Series

Jan. 6

The Florida Project

Jan. 8

This is Us, Seasons 1-6

Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Series

Jan. 11

Champion — Netflix Series

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

Jan. 12

Lift — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

Jan. 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

Maboroshi — Netflix Anime

MTV’s Floribama Shore: Season 2

Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Jan. 17

End of the Line — Netflix Series

Freaks

Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis — Netflix Comedy

Jan. 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mi soledad tiene alas — Netflix Film

Sixty Minutes — Netflix Film

Jan. 20

Captivating the King — Netflix Series

The Real World: Season 16

Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy

Train to Busan

Jan. 24

Six Nations: Full Contact — Netflix Documentary

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series

Jan. 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — Netflix Series

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series

Jan. 27

Doctor Slump — Netflix Series

Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime — Netflix Family

Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down — Netflix Comedy

Jan. 31

Alexander the Great — Netflix Documentary

Baby Bandito — Netflix Series

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 — Netflix Anime

WIL — Netflix Film

What’s leaving Netflix in January 2024

Jan. 5

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Jan. 12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Jan. 14

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Jan. 19

The Real World: Season 28

Jan. 22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Jan. 24

Begin Again

Jan. 31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng