Hippocratic AI, a generative AI company developing safety-focused large language models for healthcare, has partnered with EUCALIA, a healthcare transformation company, to launch the first Japanese-language genAI healthcare agent for non-diagnostic, patient-facing clinical tasks.

The partnership marks Hippocratic AI’s entry into the Japanese market.

EUCALIA provides management and operational support to healthcare professionals, including medical care, management and optimization of hospital operations.

To be introduced this year, the Japanese generative AI healthcare agent aims to support clinicians by taking on time-consuming but important non-diagnostic patient-facing tasks, including appointment scheduling, follow-up outreach, chronic care check-ins and medication adherence support.

Hippocratic AI aims to boost clinician workflow efficiency, enhance high-quality patient engagement and improve patient outcomes.

“This partnership with EUCALIA reflects our commitment to building generative AI agents that are not just multilingual but locally fluent, clinically safe and culturally aligned,” Munjal Shah, CEO and cofounder of Hippocratic AI, said in a statement.

“Japan’s healthcare system is world-class but under strain, and we believe our technology can meaningfully extend its capacity without compromising quality or trust. Together with EUCALIA, we are setting a new global benchmark for how generative AI can responsibly improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical operations at scale and support a more resilient healthcare system for the people of Japan.”

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Burjeel Holdings, a healthcare services provider based in the United Arab Emirates, and Hippocratic AI announced a strategic partnership to alter healthcare delivery.

Via the alliance, Hippocratic AI’s genAI healthcare agents were constructed for “patient-facing non-diagnostic clinical tasks,” distributed across Burjeel Holdings’ healthcare facilities and physiotherapy clinics in the UAE and Oman.

Integrating Hippocratic AI’s capabilities allowed Burjeel Holdings to transform patient engagement and provide customized and sympathetic clinical conversations with patients.

In March, Hippocratic AI announced the appointment of seven new executives following the closing of its $141 million Series B round of funding in January.

The healthcare executives who joined the company’s team include Dr. Chris Fang, chief commercial officer for pharma, life sciences and international markets; Hollie Vugrinovich, chief growth officer for providers; W.B. “Mitch” Mitchell, chief growth officer for the government sector; Chitra Laxmanan, vice president and general manager for payors; and Eric Seastedt, vice president for international emerging markets.

In January, Hippocratic AI closed a $141 million Series B round, bringing its valuation to $1.64 billion.

Kleiner Perkins, the venerated VC firm that backed Amazon, Genentech and Google, led the round. Existing investors SV Angel, Premji, General Catalyst, a16z, NVIDIA, Universal Health Services and WellSpan Health also participated.