For those of a certain vintage, the fly-past by a Cathay Pacific A350 evoked memories of a time when planes, rather than rugby balls, were landing where players now raced around.
And while the HSBC SVNS Series has an uncertain future, Hong Kong only reinforced its place in the sport, even if the operators of its “amazing, incredible, outstanding” new home face an uncomfortable few days.
There was history, too, with New Zealand’s women completing another dominant run to their third consecutive title with a 26-19 win over Australia, and Argentina claiming a first crown in the city by beating France 12-7.
Black Ferns skipper Sarah Hirini said she hoped her team would be back to a “bigger and better” Sevens next year, although what that might look like is open to debate.