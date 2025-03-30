New Zealand and Argentina made history as the first Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens of the Kai Tak Stadium era came to a close on Sunday, with a mixture of nostalgia, a look to the future and continuing questions over the present.

For those of a certain vintage, the fly-past by a Cathay Pacific A350 evoked memories of a time when planes, rather than rugby balls, were landing where players now raced around.

And while the HSBC SVNS Series has an uncertain future, Hong Kong only reinforced its place in the sport, even if the operators of its “amazing, incredible, outstanding” new home face an uncomfortable few days.

There was history, too, with New Zealand’s women completing another dominant run to their third consecutive title with a 26-19 win over Australia, and Argentina claiming a first crown in the city by beating France 12-7.

Hong Kong leader John Lee presents the Sevens trophy to Argentina’s captain, Santiago Mare. Photo: Handout

Black Ferns skipper Sarah Hirini said she hoped her team would be back to a “bigger and better” Sevens next year, although what that might look like is open to debate.