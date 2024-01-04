Hit-Boy has received tons of praise from some of the biggest names in Hip Hop and beyond, but a shoutout from one of his heroes seems to have stood out to him more than the rest.

On Monday (January 1), the All-Star producer posted a video of his father, Big Hit, working out while his latest music video with The Game played on a television screen in front on him. DJ Premier, Meek Mill and Paul Wall, among others, hopped in the comments section to show the father–son duo some love.

What meant the most to the 36-year-old beatmaker, however, was a compliment from Timbaland, who wrote: “This boy producing his asss offf puttting out his dad the hardest shit ever!!!!!!!!”

Screenshotting the comment and his reply to it, Hit-Boy reshared it on Twitter the following day with the caption: “Nah i used to practice making beats as a teenager by biting timbaland and all my other heroes so this hit different. i’m whaaaa.”

nah i used to practice making beats as a teenager by biting timbaland and all my other heroes so this hit different. i’m whaaaa pic.twitter.com/ifs9xXbUQc — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) January 2, 2024

In the same spirit, The Game took a moment to credit Hit-Boy and his father for helping him kickstart the year with a big accomplishment.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles rapper’s joint project with Hit-Boy and Big Hit went to No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip Hop/Rap chart. The nine-track collaboration came together quickly, and the “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker made it a point to acknowledge the true heroes behind its success.

related news Hit-Boy Predicts ‘Producer Of The Year’ Win At The Grammys: ‘I Went Crazy On Albums’ November 26, 2023

“Woke up to #PaisleyDreams being #1 on Apple Music’s hip hop/rap chart,” he wrote in an Instagram post next to several screenshots of his music video with the OG rapper he joined forces with. “That’s amazing to me given the fact I literally called @hitboy with an idea for one song so me & @bighit had our issue out here in the streets for the real west coast rap fans.

“That phone call, led to me pulling up & doing a 9 song tape in 5-6 hours with a full video shot by @thirdeyeraz on the same day. 12 hours total for a complete project with a visual !!!!!”

He continued: “@hitboy I tell you all the time how proud of you I am & how much of a super producer you are but you’re far too humble to really see the magnitude of the story you’re creating for yourself.

“You always give me my flowers & every single time, I throw em right back. Whenever me & you get in the same room… we create dope shit at a speed no one in this industry can keep up with. Thank you for being you homie…. And I would say you makin ya pops proud but in a G’s up twist of fate… you both are making each other proud.”