The Hong Kong Jockey Club has partnered with China Travel Service (CTS) to offer tour packages which include visits to its racecourses in the city and on the mainland, targeting visitors from neighbouring Chinese cities to boost racing tourism.

The club signed a memorandum of understanding with the travel agency on Wednesday to promote tourism in the Greater Bay Area.

The bay area refers to Beijing’s ambitious plan to transform Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an integrated hi-tech, economic powerhouse by 2035.

Under the agreement, tour packages offered by CTS will include visits to the club’s Hong Kong racecourses in Happy Valley and Sha Tin and its Conghua racecourse in Guangdong province, which will also start hosting regular races in 2026.

The Conghua racecourse was the equestrian venue for the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games and can house more than 660 horses.

The facility covers 150 hectares – twice the size of the Sha Tin complex – and is being built in a special equine disease-free zone in a mountainous area known for hot springs and future ecotourism.