If we search for information about the Hong Kong government’s work on implementing the 14th five-year plan , which laid out specific roles for the city in the development of the country, we could be excused for being a little confused.

That is because there is not much information out there, if we consider what the government has released. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu established a steering group on integration into national development in 2022, but not much seems to have happened since mid-2023 – at least according to the relevant website. That could lead some people to think that the work has perhaps been completed.

But that wouldn’t explain why Xia Baolong, Beijing’s point man on Hong Kong and Macau affairs, has been so busy recently. Director of both the Communist Party’s Hong Kong and Macau Work Office and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Xia met both Macau and Hong Kong officials last week to be briefed on the work in Hengqin, Hetao and at the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, as well as Yantian port.

Given that these were essentially inspection visits, Beijing’s sense of urgency in ensuring progress is clear. Xia asked the government in Macau to “deeply understand” the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s expectations , laid out during his visit to the city to swear in its next leader, and ensure they are implemented.

But it’s not just about developing Hengqin. As Xi also spoke about Beijing’s high expectations for Hong Kong during his visit – which also marked Macau’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of its handover – it is likely that Xia’s words also apply to Hong Kong.