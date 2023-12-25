STADIUMS looking like airports for aliens. Colourful streaks of fire worthy of Olympic opening ceremonies.

AI predictions of how Premier League grounds will look a century from now dazzles the mind as much as the eyes.

Arsenal’s stadium could evolve into an oval temple on its own island as sailing boats drift by on the surrounding water.

And Old Trafford might become the most ironic name for a venue in sport, judging by the shimmering new jewel of a ground that could emerge on the current site.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s neighbours City may find their capacity swelling by a greater margin over the next 100 years than their trophy cabinet has grown over the past decade.

Betting Sites called in AI to assess how today’s 20 Prem stadiums will look in a century’s time.

So, here in 2023, image generation software Midjourney has produced a 20-20 vision of 2123 – if you are still following me….

Of course, the only thing less likely than the predictions being entirely right is the Prem still consisting of exactly the same 20 teams.

But at least none of us will be around on 2123 social media to read the trolls mocking the verdicts of 2023 AI!

So read on to see where Midjourney arrives after a “ground-breaking” long trip into the future judging what will become of each stadium.

Arsenal

The Gunners will travel thousands of miles as well as a 100 years – according to AI.

That’s because the Emirates Stadium looks like it will have copied the Middle East – with skyscrapers to one side and an extravagant water feature all around it.

The venue, in fact, is similar to the Palm Islands in the United Arab Emirates – three artificial areas on the coast of Dubai.

Arsenal’s current ground was only completed in 2006, holding up to 60,704 fans – for now anyway.

Aston Villa

A rising ruby of a stadium or intimidating architecture far removed from the average fan’s comfort zone for a football venue?

The 2123 Villa Park, with its multi-tiers and wider look at the top, might just divide opinion…

But the aging current version has housed the Villans since 1897.

And already the club hope to expand capacity from 42,682 to 50,065, with a huge refurbishment in time for Euro 2028.

Bournemouth

Fitting for a venue called the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries’ possible future facilities have an airier, leafier look outside.

For some, the smooth look might be more akin to a travel terminus than a site for blood-and-thunder footie.

But whatever the case, it seems sure to hold far more than the ground’s modern-day limit of 11,307.

Brentford

The Bees would light up West London with their sleek but individual look to the 2123 version of the Gtech Community Stadium.

One end of the venue will not even be covered, while one side is a complex of buildings.

That bit even looks a bit, well, 2023-ish – but that’s not surprising, perhaps, as the stadium was only opened in 2020, currently welcoming up to 17,500 spectators.

Brighton

Blending perfectly with the sea in the background, this vision of the Seagulls’ future offers a cosy stadium enclosed in see-through material.

Trees around the ground add to the pleasant look.

All in all, another landmark treat for fans, who saw Brighton’s ground worries finally ended with a move to the new Amex Stadium in 2011.

Burnley

A flash of light and a dash of Claret!

AI predicts a bright future for Burnley – with a stand that seems to bend along two sides and fireworks shooting out amid the roofing.

Pretty impressive considering the Clarets have been at Turf Moor since 1883, making it the the second-longest continuously-used ground in England – behind Preston’s Deepdale.

Chelsea

Many observers reckon Stamford Bridge – the Blues’ west London home since 1905 – needs a revamp.

But the huge oyster of the predicted 2123 stadium is also surrounded by a different environment – seemingly the homes and offices of four generations into our future.

New century, new setting?

It certainly adds class and distinction to a ground, first opened in 1877, that currently holds up to 40,343.

Crystal Palace

May believe the Palace always love a cover story…

So how about this – a dome with a massive see-through roof covering all the pitch.

And judging by this image of a transformed Selhurst Park, there’s plenty of green space for fans around the ground.

All that would be such a huge hop, skip and jump from when the stadium hosted events at the 1948 Summer Olympics, which was held 24 years after the venue was opened.

Everton

Have we caught AI cheating? Go and stand in the corner and print out 100 lines!

This predicted version of where the Toffees could be at in 100 years looks suspiciously similar to how their upcoming new Bramley-Moore Dock venue will look.

The £500million, environmentally-friendly replacement for Goodison Park could be ready for the start of next season – giving more than a hint of its appearance 99 years on from that.

Fulham

Fans would be sad to to see much change to the tight, atmospheric Craven Cottage – apart from the desire for extra capacity.

Luckily, Midjourney. suggest Fulham in 2123 will keep plenty of the charm afloat – with the new Riverside stand actually moving ON to the Thames.

So, at least in part of the stadium, it will be the fans rather than their heroes who almost walk on water.

Fulham moved to the Cottage back in 1896 and the main scope for improvement must be the numbers it can hold, with a maximum of only 22,384 at the moment.

Liverpool

Anfield might get a revamp akin to a reboot of a classic sportscar accelerating threw decades of design.

This depiction appears to blend the tradition of one of the top-flight’s most famous old stadiums with ultra-advanced touches.

And there’s roofing curved all around rather than today’s jagged mix of stands.

The Reds have been at Anfield since the club was formed in 1892 and will soon expand capacity from 54,074 to 61,276.

Luton Town

Kenilworth Road could also stay in touch with its roots, if this computer-generated image proves accurate.

The current 11,5000-seat site is expected to swell its capacity by 2123 via large stands with massive roofs jutting out.

The Hatters have been here since 1905, with one strange distinction being a five-year ban for all away fans from 1985 following a riot by visiting supporters.

Manchester City

Wherever City play it will be a pleasure dome – if they are somehow again, or still, at the top of the Prem tree in 100 years’ time.

But the expanded Etihad that is predicted appears to be even more of a huge all-purpose entertainment centre than is planned in the current revamp.

The maximum attendance is expected to soar way beyond its current 53,400 over the next ten decades way – and with a more graceful look to the arena.

However, many non-Mancunians might ask mischievously: Will there still be too such colossal clubs so close to each other in 2123?

Manchester United

Mixing the spirit of the past with the energy of the future, “Old” Trafford looks supercharged for success, based on the AI depiction.

Studded with huge scarlet images lighting up the outside, the future 2123 image could actually be a nod (forwards or is that backwards?) to the refurbishment promised now by incoming shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But despite an aging current stadium, some Red Devils’ fans might be more worried about whether it will take the club 100 years to find the right long-term replacement for legendary manager Alex Ferguson.

Nonetheless, Old Trafford still has the highest capacity, at 74,310, for club football in the UK.

Newcastle

St James’s Park could dominate the Newcastle landscape from a longer distance – and more elegantly – 100 years on.

Midjourney expects the Magpies’ giant nest – home since 1892 – to lose its status as one of the few top-flight grounds perched slap-bang in a city centre.

Fast forward a century and it will be smoothed out into a rounded stadium.

And, like many of the predicted new-looks for Prem grounds, appears to have found loads of extra space outside for fans to gather.

Milburn Stand will tower even higher – but apparently combine with Leazes End to curve around the venue.

Nottingham Forest

An exciting new growth for the Forest – after being at the City Ground since 1898?

But rather than particularly branching up or out, it appears the stadium could get mainly stylish cosmetic improvements by 2123.

However, as the venue is set on the River Trent, perhaps Midjourney was just having AI-ter’s block when it came up with this vision.

Sheffield United

The oldest major football stadium in the world could leap light years into the future – based on the laser-like trimming predicted for Bramall Lane in 2123.

The ground opened in 1855, with the Blades moving in 34 years later.

And judging by the spangly image generated for the next century, United could also be hosting rock concerts by then – perhaps partying like it’s 2099.

Tottenham

Moving Tottenham Stadium, even over a 100-year period, might seem a task akin to our ancient forefathers shifting Stonehenge.

But Midjourney appears to think Spurs’ massive modern 62,850-cpacity stadium will have a fresh setting.

Or maybe football has just gone even more eco-friendly.

The North London venue’s 2123 version has trees frothing round it – and plenty of walking space.

Fireworks are also envisaged – a bit like Tottenham’s early form after they appointed Ange Postecoglou as manager at the start of 2023-24.

West Ham

There’s no hint in the AI image as to whether the Hammers, in 100 years’ time, will have tackled the main issue for many fans – the large gap between the stands and the pitch.

But from the outside, London Stadium looks even bigger than the current dome, which was built for the 2016 Olympics.

The 80,000-capacity venue looms like the world’s biggest, shiniest dish, with the addition of leafy walkways for fans around the ground.

Wolves

Moli-NEW! With sharper angles than a Lionel Messi dribble, Wolves’ 2123 stadium will have extra bite around the edges.

Home to the Midlanders since 1889, Molineux was one of the first grounds to get floodlights in the 1950s.

Four decades later it was ahead of the game once more with a costly revamp.

And there’s no chance of the Wolves getting long in the tooth if they adopt the dashing lines of flashing gold, as envisaged by AI.

Molineux could get what fans might consider a snazzy upgrade