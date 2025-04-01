Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SEO has long been a moving target. Back in the early days, “success” looked like stuffing keywords into web pages and trying to game the algorithm with backlinks. Then came the era of “Content is King,” user intent and semantic search — ultimately shifting the balance from tricks to value … black hat to white hat.

However, today, a new force is looking to reshape that search landscape: generative AI search.

Tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), as well as my favorite one, Perplexity, are changing how search engines understand, rank and present content.

All of a sudden, traditional SEO tactics aren’t enough. Content isn’t just competing with other websites — rather, it’s up against AI-generated summaries, direct answers and dynamic search results. And really, it’s transforming SEO.

If you’re a marketer, content creator, SEO expert or business owner, you’ve got to understand these changes. It’s the only way you’re going to stay competitive in this brand-new world of search.

SEO before generative AI: The old-school playbook

Before we entered the era of the bots, SEO was all about mastering the basics — and then some. Here’s what it used to look like:

Traditional SEO practices:

Keyword research and optimization: You focused on exact-match terms and strategically placed them throughout content.

Backlink building: You would build a network of links to boost domain authority and improve rankings in the SERPs.

On-page and technical SEO: You placed emphasis on making sure your pages had meta tags, header tags and site structure — all in the name of better indexability.

But despite the structured approach, there were major growing pains. SEO was not always efficient — nor was it scalable.

The challenges:

Manual content creation : In order to craft high-quality content that ticked all of the SEO boxes, you needed to invest time and resources.

Scaling personalized content: It’s hard to create content tailored to different audience segments — and impractical when having to do this to scale.

Data-heavy strategy development: There is little room for flexibility when you also have to analyze data, monitor trends and refine tactics — all slow and cumbersome processes.

But generative AI has flipped the script here, and there are new solutions to old SEO headaches. Let’s take a look at how the times have changed.

AI’s disruptive influence on SEO: From content to search behavior

Generative AI has ushered in a revolution in SEO. According to a survey conducted by Statista in 2023, 13 million people “used generative AI as their primary search tool for online searches.” That figure is only set to skyrocket to 90+ million by 2027 (for the record, that’s a mere two years away).

It’s changing everything from content creation to how search engines rank results. Here’s a breakdown:

Content creation and optimization

Automated content generation : AI tools have the ability to generate high-quality, SEO-optimized content at scale — adding ease and efficiency.

Real-time content updates: The bots can adjust content in real time based on user behavior and search trends. This ensures your site stays relevant and up-to-date.

Search engine algorithms adaptation

Context and intent: AI has the ability to read intuitively, like a human. So, the content behind queries and user intent is more important than matching keywords alone.

E-E-A-T principles: Search engines are now placing more weight on the Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness of content. And this is an area where AI reigns supreme.

User behavior and search patterns

AI-driven search assistants: As voice and chat-based AI assistants have become increasingly prevalent, search must adopt a conversational approach — and this influences how content is optimized.

Personalized search results: Users demand personalized, human-like interactions with search engines. AI, ultimately, can offer targeted results based on the preferences and behaviors of the person.

And statistics are highlighting this shift, too. According to a 2024 report by SEMRush, 65% of businesses report better SEO results due to AI integration, 67% observe boosted content quality through AI, and 68% realize higher content marketing ROI via AI.

At the end of the day, this isn’t some flash-in-the-pan trend. This is an evolution of how SEO works. AI can make processes faster, smarter and savvier than ever before.

There is a double-edged sword

For as groundbreaking as AI has been in the past few years, it’s not all smooth sailing.

One of the biggest hurdles lies in maintaining content authenticity and quality. Sure, AI can churn out content faster than you can say “writer’s block,” but there’s a huge risk of AI-generated “fake news” slipping through the cracks.

That’s why it’s key to make sure a human with a working cerebral cortex is manning the content creation process. Someone has to take the wheel to keep things grounded in relevance and truth.

To make matters murkier, we also have to address the issue of dependence on AI tools. Yes, automation feels easy, but the risk of becoming addicted is real. You must strike a balance between the efficiency of AI and the creativity that only has a home in your head. Don’t be tempted by over-reliance on AI, but it’s like allowing your Tesla to drive you home after a night out because you want to take a nap.

Sometimes, you’ve got to trust your gut and use your brain.

The road ahead

Looking into our crystal ball, let’s state the obvious: Generative AI isn’t going anywhere. And it’s only going to get more powerful.

SEO strategies need to evolve alongside it. The best marketers will be those who become friends with the bots — using the technology to improve content, refine user experiences and stay ahead of the search engines. And know that human creativity will remain at the heart of content. Only a person can bring that unique spark.

For SEO professionals and digital marketers, the future means transitioning from the manual to the automatic, from human strategy executions to human strategies but AI execution. Take advantage of the power and efficiency of AI tools and trends.