Written by Natalie Nguyen

As an entrepreneur of a growing business, I wear so many hats other than just owner. I’m part of the marketing team, HR squad, and so much more, and any other business owner likely knows how juggling multiple roles can become, well, time-consuming, to say the least.

With so many responsibilities to tackle throughout the day, there’s just no way I can sustain the energy to correct reports or come up with fresh ideas to advertise my business, which is why I’ve decided to let AI assist me with my workday. While I’m not super adept at communicating with ChatGPT—basic prompts have been the limit of my interactions with the chatbot—I’m learning how to utilize it more fully with these $30 courses.

It seems nearly impossible to get the exact, refined results and answers I want from ChatGPT, which is why this ChatGPT training bundle has been so helpful. Taking these courses has helped me master the art of AI prompts to let the chatbot work for me, both with technical and creative tasks.

Instead of solely relying on ChatGPT to condense notes or explain a topic more clearly, I’ve learned the exact keywords and phrases that ChatGPT responds best to in this bundle’s ‘Creative Writing & Content Creation with ChatGPT’ course.With this knowledge in hand, I’ve been able to get more tailored and sophisticated answers to questions like, “How do I improve X advertising strategy?” and advice for my business’s finances.

I’ve even discovered how to maximize ChatGPT’s abilities for more creative tasks and passed on that knowledge to my creative teams. This bundle has a wide variety of tips for using the chatbot to draft articles, emails, and other copy, helping me save time communicating with my employees and vendors.

Join me and learn how to utilize ChatGPT to its fullest potential to help your business operate more efficiently.

