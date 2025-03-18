Israel’s renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed over 400 people since dawn on Tuesday.

The Israeli military has carried out countless air strikes across the besieged Palestinian enclave, unravelling the ceasefire it agreed with Hamas in January.

However, this is not the first violation of the ceasefire agreement, which aimed to release Israeli captives in return for an end to the war on Gaza.

Middle East Eye details some of the ways Israel has violated the fragile truce before unilaterally resuming the conflict altogether.

Read more: At least 155 Palestinians were killing during the truce before Tuesday’s bombings even began