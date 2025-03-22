The first time I truly saw the world through my sister’s eyes was in Ramallah.

Growing up with a neurodivergent sibling, I deeply sympathised with her struggles, but there was always a barrier: I couldn’t live in her world because I didn’t have access to it. I simply tried to help her in any way I could.

This changed when my family and I made the decision to move to the occupied West Bank from the US in 2021. We desperately needed a change of pace, and the quality of my sister’s care was plateauing.

By moving to Palestine, I would also be able to grow closer to my Palestinian identity, rather than being detached both physically and emotionally, as I had been for most of my life.

The move itself came with many challenges. While I was adjusting to the new environment, I came to realise that the isolation my sister experiences on a daily basis was something I was experiencing as well.

