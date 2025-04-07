What if something as simple as swallowing could reveal the state of your health? Although it may seem like a simple repetitive everyday action, the number of times you swallow in just 30 seconds could serve as an early warning sign for serious conditions such as dementia, cancer, or stroke.

In a study published in the journal Dysphagia, researchers used the Repetitive Saliva Swallow Test (RSST) to measure how many times a healthy person can swallow in 30 seconds without food or liquid. The researchers aimed to determine the average swallowing capacity across different age groups, Daily Mail reported.

To understand the normal swallowing benchmarks, the study evaluated 280 adults both men and women, ranging in age from 20 to 90 years. The findings showed that the average RSST score for all participants was 7.01, with males scoring higher (7.6) than females (6.47). As age increased, the number of swallows a person could manage in 30 seconds decreased.

According to the study findings, adults in their 20s to 30s should manage around 8.5 swallows, while those in their 40s average eight. In their 50s, individuals typically swallow about seven times, and by their 60s, the number drops to 6.7. Those in their 70s should expect to manage around six swallows and in the 80’s, 4.3 swallows in the same timeframe. A score of fewer than three swallows in 30 seconds is considered abnormal, or pathological.

The study found that certain factors, including age, body mass index (BMI), the number of health conditions a person had, medications they took, and how much saliva they produced affected the swallowing rates.

The researchers noted that on average, participants scored 7.01 on the RSST, with men outperforming women, scoring an impressive 7.6 compared to 6.47 for women. Also, people who had higher BMI, more health conditions, and prescribed medications had lower RSST scores. Interestingly, people who reported producing more saliva had better scores on the RSST.

“RSST scores in healthy adults decline with age and are lower in females compared to males. RSST scores are also lower in individuals taking multiple medications and with higher BMI,” the researchers wrote.

Health conditions linked to dysphagia:

Dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, is a condition that can be caused by a wide range of health issues. In some cases, dysphagia may be linked to relatively simple gastric disorders such as heartburn or acid reflux, where stomach acid irritates the lining of the esophagus, leading to discomfort and difficulty swallowing.

However, when dysphagia persists or worsens, it can signal more severe health conditions. For example, certain cancers, particularly those affecting the throat, mouth, esophagus, or larynx, are commonly associated with swallowing difficulties. In addition to cancer, neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson’s disease can interfere with the nerves and muscles responsible for coordinating swallowing, making it difficult for the brain to send the necessary signals for smooth and efficient swallowing.