There’s nothing wrong with being an avid gamer – in fact, science has shown that playing video games can actually be quite beneficial for your brain health and mental wellbeing, including improved cognition, memory, coordination, and more. However, the downside of gaming is that once you get into a game, you might sit and play for hours, meaning that it can be a big risk factor for a sedentary lifestyle. If you want to start working out and fitness training more but also want to make sure that you have enough time to enjoy your gaming hobby, here are some ideas to consider.

Play Active Games

One of the best things that you can do to improve your fitness without missing out on spending time gaming is to choose games that encourage you to be active. With the rise of virtual reality (VR) gaming over the past few years, there are now plenty of fully immersive games to choose from that will get you up out of your seat and get you moving to play. There are plenty of VR games that will definitely give you a good workout, like Superhot or Beat Saber. Nintendo Wii and Xbox Kinect are two other non-VR consoles you might want to consider if you want to combine gaming and fitness at the same time.

Create a Schedule

Once you get into the habit of working out more, it will be easier to come up with a schedule that works well for you in terms of finding enough time to enjoy your favorite games while still getting in your daily workout. Remember that improving your physical activity doesn’t mean that you need to spend hours in the gym every day – simply fitting a 15-20 minute walk in your daily schedule can make a huge amount of difference to your fitness. If it helps, plan your spare time so that you know how long you’re going to spend exercising, and how much time you have to play games at an online casino for real money.

Take Advantage of Rest Days

Whether you simply want to improve your overall health and fitness or are training for something in particular like a marathon or weightlifting competition, rest days are important for your body to recover. While it’s important to move gently on rest days, like getting out for a walk or going for a gentle swim, you will typically exercise a lot less on these days to give your muscles the time that they need to heal, so take advantage of this and plan your big gaming sessions to coincide.

Play Outdoor Games

Games that force you to go outside and interact with your environment like Pokemon Go can be an ideal choice for people who want to get more active but still continue gaming. Pokemon Go is a fun game that could have you walking for hours around local parks and areas without even realising it, so it’s definitely worth downloading.

If you love gaming but are worried about the sedentary lifestyle it often comes along with, keep these tips in mind to get fitter and healthier while still getting chance to enjoy your favorite games.