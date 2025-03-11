As everyone drifts to sleep, you can take the opportunity to capture the endless wonder of the night sky.
Check out these tips to get your own shots of the night sky.
Where to take photos of the night sky
Before you start snapping shots, it is key to pick a location that is free of light pollution. Light pollution is human-produced modifications to outdoor light that exceed naturally occurring light levels. Light pollution is primarily created when outdoor light escapes upwards or sideways.
Dark sky zones are certified communities, parks, and protected areas by Dark Sky International around the world that preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education. Dark sky zones are great places to capture the night sky however, rural areas, away from night glow will work.
What to Pack
1. A camera with ISO abilities, the feature that controls the amount of light your camera lets in, and a wide angle lens- don’t forget batteries and a memory card. If you are planning on using your phone, installing a manual camera app such as Slow Shutter Cam or Night Camera, allows you to adjust the ISO, shutter speed and focus to have better control over your photos.
2. A sturdy tripod as any movement can alter the shot.
3. A headlamp with red light capabilities to diminish artificial glow and keep your eyes adjusted to the darkness.
How to take the photos
- For night sky photography, use the “daylight” or “auto” setting to ensure that the stars, moon, and other elements remain true in color.
- Set your aperture as wide as possible (around f/2-f/4) to maximize light-gathering capabilities and get the highest quality image results.
- Use longer shutter speeds to end up with brighter shots. Start with 10 seconds and increase time. Shutter speeds of upwards of ten minutes may capture star trails which show the rotation of the Earth.
- Use manual focus and infinity focus when shooting for clearer shots
- Add foreground to the shots to add dimension and make the sky pop
Skies can be challenging to capture, so be ready to experiment! The night sky remains essentially unchanged, allowing current and future generations to experience a shared sense of wonder that has been intimately linked to human civilization, traditions, and culture throughout the world. To preserve the natural beauty of the night sky, take measures to reduce light pollution.
Grace works primarily on the Nature in Our Communities campaign to promote local access to nature and empower communities to take action for wildlife and improve their public spaces. Grace lives in Boulder, Colorado, where she enjoys hiking, camping and cooking new dishes.
Ellen runs campaigns to protect America’s beautiful places, from local beachfronts to remote mountain peaks. She sits on the Steering Committee of the Arctic Defense Campaign and co-coordinates the Climate Forests Campaign. Ellen previously worked as the organizing director for Environment America’s Climate Defenders campaign and managed grassroots campaign offices across the country. Ellen lives in Denver, where she likes to hike in Colorado’s mountains.