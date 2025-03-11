As everyone drifts to sleep, you can take the opportunity to capture the endless wonder of the night sky.

Check out these tips to get your own shots of the night sky.

Where to take photos of the night sky

Before you start snapping shots, it is key to pick a location that is free of light pollution. Light pollution is human-produced modifications to outdoor light that exceed naturally occurring light levels. Light pollution is primarily created when outdoor light escapes upwards or sideways.

Dark sky zones are certified communities, parks, and protected areas by Dark Sky International around the world that preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education. Dark sky zones are great places to capture the night sky however, rural areas, away from night glow will work.

What to Pack

1. A camera with ISO abilities, the feature that controls the amount of light your camera lets in, and a wide angle lens- don’t forget batteries and a memory card. If you are planning on using your phone, installing a manual camera app such as Slow Shutter Cam or Night Camera, allows you to adjust the ISO, shutter speed and focus to have better control over your photos.