The best time in college basketball is here: March Madness. “Selection Sunday” is set for March 16, when the 68-team fields for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournaments will finally be revealed.

Since November, hundreds of athletes have battled through the regular season and conference tournaments, all fighting for a spot on the bracket. The NCAA selection committee will decide their fate, setting the stage for a tournament full of upsets, buzzer beaters and championship dreams.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Selection for the men’s tournament begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Selection for the women’s tournament is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

The NCAA will also stream live coverage of the show on NCAA March Madness Live.

Who is hosting?

CBS’ Adam Zucker will host the men’s selection show and will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. Bubba Cunningham, chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball committee, will also discuss the bracket in a live interview.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan will host the women’s selection show. Analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, reporter Holly Rowe and “bracketologist” Charlie Creme will be part of the coverage.

Men’s tournament schedule

The First Four of the men’s tournament kicks off on March 18 and 19 at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. The championship game is slated for April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Here’s the full timeline for the men’s tournament:

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Women’s tournament schedule

The First Four of the women’s tournament kicks off on March 19 and 20. The location is to be determined. The championship game is slated for April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s the full timeline for the women’s tournament: