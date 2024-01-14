Hugh Hefner’s red velvet smoking jacket is up for auction and is expected to fetch $3,000.

The smoking jacket is set to go up to auction at the end of March in Beverly Hills as much of “icons” lot that features pieces from Playboy, Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe.

The smoking jacket comes alongside Hefner’s silk pajamas, slippers, and his pipe, according to Julien’s Auctions.

“Hugh Hefner’s personal style and lifestyle choices became trendsetting,” the auction house said.

“This ensemble is not just a piece of history; it’s a slice of the Hef’s glamorous lifestyle set new standards for luxury and leisure during the eras of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.”

The iconic pieces are estimated to go for anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000.

Among the other pieces being auctioned is two of Monroe’s gowns worn in Seven Year Itch, which is expected to get up to $200,000; and one displayed in a LIFE magazine photoshoot, which could sell for up to $40,000.







Andy Warhol’s original “Playboy Bunny” silkscreen is also up for bidding.

An expected selling price was not given.

“Explore rare memorabilia, fashion treasures, and iconic artifacts that capture the essence of an extraordinary era, and own a piece of history that continues to shape our modern world,” the auction house said.







The Playboy founder died in 2017 at the age of 91.

The millionaire died after battling E. coli and septicemia, also known as blood poisoning, according to his death certificate.

He passed away inside his famed mansion in Los Angeles.

His widow, Crystal Hefner, is set to reveal the “toxic objectification and misogyny” she experienced inside the Playboy Mansion in her upcoming memoir, which will be released on the 23rd.

She had originally lied about her true feelings to protect her husband, but since his death, has changed her tune.