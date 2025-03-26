Are you looking for a franchise opportunity in the food category with a well-established brand? Look no further than Schlotzsky’s, a pioneering fast-casual restaurant franchise renowned for its unique, freshly baked sandwiches and robust business model.
What makes Schlotzsky’s stand out?
Established Brand: Founded in 1971, Schlotzsky’s has built a loyal customer base across the U.S. with over 320 locations.
Innovative Menu: Enjoy a diverse menu featuring oven-baked sandwiches, specialty pizzas, and fresh salads, all made with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.
Comprehensive Support: As part of Focus Brands, you’ll benefit from extensive marketing, operational support, and strategic supply chain management.
Key Facts:
Net Worth Requirement: $1 million
Cash Requirement: $300,000
Minimum Initial Investment: $634,165