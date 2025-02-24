Hyundai is counting on the Inster to boost its EV sales in Europe, where demand for its battery-powered cars fell 30 percent last year.

Hyundai expects the Inster to be one of the bestselling full-electric vehicles in Italy this year as well as the catalyst for a big rebound in the automaker’s Europewide EV volume in 2025.

In Italy, Hyundai’s sales target for the Inster is 4,000. That would exceed the Volvo EX30’s 2024 volume in Italy of 3,836 units, which was No. 3 overall in the country after the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

“We believe the Inster is the right model at the right time for the Italian market,” Hyundai Italia CEO Francesco Calcara said.

Hyundai sold 49,809 cars in Italy in 2024, 1.8 percent more than the previous year, but EV demand dropped 57 percent to 504, accounting to just 1 percent of the total.

“We hope to grow overall Italian sales about 10 percent, and the Inster would account for most of the increase,” said Calcara, who considers the Renault 5 and Citroen e-C3 as the Inster’s main rivals in Italy.

While Hyundai declined to provide a Europewide sales target for the Inster, CFO Seung Jo Lee said Jan. 28 that the automaker is “looking to double” its battery-electric vehicle sales in the region this year. The Inster is Hyundai’s most important EV debut of 2025 when it comes to potential sales volume.

Hyundai’s 2024 sales in Europe declined by 1.6 percent to 423,433, with EV sales down 30 percent to 41,475, resulting in a share of less than 10 percent.

Hyundai’s expected the Inster-led rebound in EV sales to help it comply with the EU’s stricter CO2 emission targets that took effect Jan. 1.

Automotive News Europe drove the Inster in and around Milan, Italy. Below are more details on who the car is aimed at, how much it costs and how it performed.

Who are the target customers for the Hyundai Inster?

These are the target groups for the Inster in Italy: young couples ages 35 to 44; young families looking for a second car; empty nesters ages 55 to 64 who do not need a big car because they don’t make long road trips. Hyundai foresees the Inster being the only car owned by its empty nester customers.

Story continues

Hyundai will offer the Inster with a choice of two battery sizes: 42 kilowatts hours and 49 kWh.

What are the battery options in the Hyundai Inster?

Hyundai will offer the Inster with a choice of two battery sizes: 42 kilowatts hours and 49 kWh. Calcara expects the larger battery to account for 90 percent of Inster sales in Italy.

How much does the Inster cost?

The Inster with a 42-kWh battery starts at €24,900 in Italy and rises to €26,650 for version with the larger pack. Calcara said that Hyundai has a 36-month lease deal in Italy for €149 a month with an €8,000 down payment that makes the car as affordable as several comparable cars with internal combustion engines. The Inster with a 42-kWh battery starts at €23,900 in Germany, where Hyundai offers a 48-month lease at €199 a month with no down payment.

How did the Hyundai Inster perform during testing?

An Inster with the 49-kWh battery was tested over a 100 km (62 mile) route on city streets and secondary roads in and around Milan. It was comfortable and quiet. Its small size was handy when navigating traffic jams. The Inster’s 113-hp electric motor provided enough power for overtaking and propelled the car from 0 to 100 kph in 10.6 seconds.

Because of the battery, the Inster weighs 1,400 kg, which is 400 kg heavier than both the Hyundai i10 minicar and the full-electric Dacia Spring minicar. The Inster’s weight is comparable to the Citroen e-C3 and the Renault 5. The weight means the Inster has less agility when driving in town but that weight improves stability when driving at higher speeds.

All versions of the Inster have two 10.25-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and a touchscreen for infotainment features.

What are the Hyundai Inster’s technology highlights?

All versions of the Inster have two 10.25-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and a touchscreen for infotainment features. The user interface mimics what Hyundai offers in its larger, more expensive EVs. The car offers four levels of brake energy regeneration that can be adjusted via paddles on the steering wheel. The car also has a button that allows the driver to pick from four drive modes (eco, normal, sport and snow).

Could the Inster change Hyundai’s brand image?

The Inster has what it takes to become a solid competitor in the fast-growing sub-€25,000 EV market. A question mark, however, hangs over Hyundai’s brand positioning in Italy. Calcara said Hyundai currently is seen as a rational, value-for-money choice. “A sort of Korean Volkswagen,” he added. But he said the Inster could have “unexpressed potential” that could be tapped by linking it to the global success of K-pop music and the country’s cuisine.