A FASHION fan has shared her recent haul of a few trendy Skims items that she “accidentally” bought.
She showcased several of the popular styles in a TikTok video, including an “army” top that she called her favorite piece of clothing.
Olivia Boblet (@oliviaboblet) shares random aspects of her life online, from fashion and beauty to family.
She tried on several sporty looks from the Kim Kardashian-owned fashion brand in a TikTok video.
“I really need to hurry, but I accidentally ordered more from Skims,” she said as she held a box filled with the haul.
She detailed in a previous video how much she liked the green spruce sweatsuit that she got from Skims.
“I did not expect it to be so perfect, so I ordered another one in that perfect, light Heather Grey,” she said.
Olivia first wore a white crewneck and khaki Nike lounge pants.
She then put on the Cotton Jersey Long-Sleeve, $58, in an extra small, in the green shade Army.
“This top might be my new favorite piece of clothing that I own,” she said.
It highlighted her slender frame and toned physique.
She paired it with the Heather Grey Skims Cotton Fleece Classic Jogger, $68, in a size medium.
She tossed on the matching Classic Zip-up Hoodie, $78, in a large because she likes them oversized.
“I got a medium last time, and I wished that it was a little bit bigger,” she detailed.
She wrote in the video caption that she’s wearing “Skims only in 2024.”
“That long sleeve is perfect,” a viewer commented.
“Do you wear a specific Skims bra with those tops?” another asked.