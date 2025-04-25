Scott Peterson said in a declaration seeking to overturn his murder conviction that he had “absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son.”

Peterson detailed his recollection of Laci Peterson’s disappearance in a 126-page declaration included in a petition filed last week by the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

The nonprofit organization, which represents people convicted of crimes who want to prove their innocence, said it has uncovered new scientific evidence and witness statements that prove Peterson did not kill Laci and their unborn son, Conner.

“I have steadfastly maintained my innocence from the moment my wife went missing on December 24, 2002, throughout my trial, appeal, and post-conviction proceedings, and to this day. I had absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son,” Peterson wrote in his declaration. “I am not a violent person.”

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Friday.

A young child looks at a makeshift memorial and a missing person’s banner offering a $500,000 reward for information on Laci Peterson in Modesto, Calif., on Jan. 4, 2003. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file

Peterson, 52, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of killing Laci, who was eight months pregnant.

Prosecutors said he dumped his wife’s body in the Berkeley Marina in California on Christmas Eve 2002 and tried to cover up the crime by making it appear as if she were missing. The bodies of her and her unborn son washed ashore in San Francisco Bay four months after she vanished.

Peterson was initially sentenced to death in 2005, but the California Supreme Court overturned his sentence in 2020. The following year, he was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In his declaration, Peterson said authorities “targeted” him from day one and immediately labeled him as a suspect. He accused police of either misrepresenting his statements or failing to record or document them.

Scott Peterson and Amber Frey. Netflix

Peterson wrote that the “already biased investigation” was “irretrievably derailed” when news of his affair with Amber Frey surfaced.

“Despite the disgraceful and immature behavior I exhibited when I was unfaithful to my wife and despite the poor judgment I exercised when I compounded the error by not being forthcoming with the police about it, I loved my wife very much,” he wrote.

“I have lived with the pain of my poor judgment and character flaws inflicted on others for the last 23 years, and I will continue to live with that shame for the rest of my life. All of that being said, I was in no way responsible for Laci’s disappearance or her death or that of our son, Conner,” he continued. “I do not expect forgiveness for my poor judgment or my hurtful transgressions. But I will never stop doing everything I can to learn who took my family from me. And, in the process, I will hopefully be able to prove that I had no role whatsoever in their deaths.”

Laci Peterson and Scott Peterson. Netflix

The Los Angeles Innocence Project, which took on Peterson’s case in 2023, detailed what it says is evidence that proves Peterson is innocent, including evidence showing that a home across the street from the Petersons’ was burglarized on the day Laci went missing and evidence showing a witness overheard a conversation among the burglars that Laci saw them and confronted them.

According to the organization, a van was also set on fire hours after Laci was reported as missing. The van allegedly had a mattress in the back that had apparent bloodstains on it.

“The Los Angeles Innocence Project advocates for truth and justice, no matter who the defendant may be or how controversial the case,” the organization’s board president John Sonego said in a statement.