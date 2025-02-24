If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though I don’t have an “old and grumpy” boyfriend to bank roll my next shopping spree like Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) in “The White Lotus,” I still need to find a way to get my hands on the impressive collection of accessories she’s worn so far while lounging around the titular Thailand resort, starting with those leopard-print sunglasses she dons in Episode 2.

The animal print sunnies are the perfect choice for Chelsea, a free-spirited girl in her mid-20s who’s in a confounding but wildly entertaining age-gap relationship with Rick (Walter Goggins), is pulled towards bold colors and bright designs and knows how to have a good time. With a classic, oval shape, the Jacquemus shades have a sophisticated silhouette fitting of a luxury vacation, but with a playful edge to spice up her resort-wear ensemble.

Alex Bovaird, the costume designer for all three seasons of “The White Lotus” told Variety that she was inspired by this season’s Thailand setting when approaching the characters’ clothing this season, and gravitated towards bold patterns and jungle-like motifs.

“It’s a little off. It’s wild. It’s emotional dressing,” she told Variety ahead of the new season. “Sometimes the way we put it is like they’re wearing clothes that they feel represent their mood in the moment.”

With her dewey-eyed naivete, Chelsea probably doesn’t know what Jacquemus is but looked at them eagerly like a kid in a candy shop before flashing puppy dog eyes to Rick for his credit card. And she probably spread her adorable gap-toothed grin even wider once she realized the price tag she evaded. Lucky for you, they’re 35% off right now online. These $10 Amazon ones are also a great dupe.

