A WOMAN has revealed that she popped to her local Tesco to pick up some toothpaste, but left with a huge haul of cut-price finds.

So if you’re looking to stock up on Christmas gifts for next year, you’ll need to listen up.

2 A savvy shopper has revealed that she went to Tesco to get some toothpaste, but left with an epic haul of reduced Christmas beauty sets Credit: Alamy

2 Ebony Cox was thrilled with her sale items, but many thought she had been ‘ripped off’ Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

Bargain hunter Ebony Cox explained that she spotted a variety of different beauty sets, all of which had been massively slashed.

Thrilled with her huge haul of sale items, Ebony took to social media to alert other shoppers.

Posting on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, a private Facebook group with a staggering 2.4 million members, Ebony posted a picture of the screen at the till, showing off her bargain buys.

Alongside this, she wrote: “Went in for toothpaste… came out with all of these!!”

Ebony was lucky enough to get her hands on a range of reduced Christmas gift sets, including a Nivea Men gift set, which was once £23, but now reduced down to only £6.

Not only this, but she also picked up another beauty set, containing three products, which was once priced at £18, but was now slashed to just £5.40.

If that wasn’t enough, she also got two women’s Nivea bag sets, which were originally marked at £14 each, but were now scanning at only £4.20 per item.

She also got another two women’s gift sets, which were once sold at £28, but were now just £8.40 each.

If that wasn’t enough, Ebony also nabbed another Nivea men’s set, this time reduced down to £2.70 from £10.25.

Ebony later confirmed that while she made sure to stock up on the sale finds, she did in fact remember to get her toothpaste too.

In total, Ebony spent £44.70 on her Tesco shop, saving her a whopping £102.75.

Ebony shared her post just nine hours ago, but it has clearly left many open-mouthed, as it has quickly racked up 352 likes and 55 comments.

One person said: “Wrap them up for Xmas next year and mark them off your list. Job done.”

To this, Ebony replied: “Exactly what I’m going to do.”

Another asked: “Where was this please?”

In response, the savvy shopper confirmed: “Our local Tesco in Stoke.”

However, at the same time, people were baffled at the original prices of the sets and many accused Ebony of getting ‘ripped off’.

One shopper wrote: “Some of the before prices are questionable.”

A second chimed in: “Let’s be honest, they were all well overpriced to start with.”

A third penned: “The ‘was’ prices seem extreme. I’m sure they bump them up so it looks like you’re getting an even better deal.”

Someone else shared: “They were definitely not that price when I went about a couple days before Xmas for some last bits lol.”

Whilst another claimed: “You’ve been ripped off.”

