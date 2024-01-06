AN influencer has shared a humiliating fashion failure she experienced recently.

She wore a pair of leggings on a trip to Walmart and only afterward discovered the embarrassing truth about her outfit.

Mackenzie Lyle (@kenzielyle) shares videos about her life with her 104,000 TikTok followers.

In a recent clip, she showed off the outfit which caused her so much embarrassment.

“Not cool,” read the video caption.

The problem with the leggings was immediately obvious, as they were visibly see-through.

The video opened with Mackenzie turning her back to the camera to display the see-through leggings.

She looked shocked and gasped as she realized people could practically see her underwear through the fabric.

“No because I wore these leggings to Walmart,” read overlaid text.

“Please send help, I’m uncomfortable,” Mackenzie continued.

Once the influencer saw how much the leggings exposed her lower half, she raised her hand to her mouth in shock.

She mouthed “oh no” in horror as she approached the camera to turn it off.

Viewers were sympathetic to Mackenzie’s plight, with many saying they had had similar problems in the past.

“Been there done that a million times. Even did it at work,” wrote one commenter.

“Don’t worry, that is pretty common, and those are all people you probably won’t ever see again,” comforted another.

“At least you have underwear on,” said one positive-thinking person.

“Not the wildest thing I’ve ever seen at Walmart, you’re good girl,” said one viewer.

