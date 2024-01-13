Exclusive –

Ice Cube has promised fans that they’ll hear some new heat from him sooner rather than later,as he gears up to drop his new album, Man Down.

The N.W.A. legend recently spoke to HipHopDX about what will be his 11th studio album. The project, which has been teased for the better part of a year, appears to finally be ready for launch.

“We’re almost finished with it, we’re about 85 percent finished with it,” he revealed to DX. “We’re just doing the boring contract paperwork stuff. We got our plan to roll it out with a couple songs and then hit you with the album hopefully around May.”

Man Down will be Cube’s first solo album since 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt.

The California native first announced the album during a conversation with Chuck D’s RAPstation back in September.

“I’m working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out,” he said. “I’m digging what I’m doing. The name of the record is called Man Down, and, you know, it’s a pretty good record. It like it. It’s dope.”

He also took the opportunity to reflect on his career and how it has shaped the person he is today: “It’s a blessing, really. For one, I made a promise to myself when I got in this business that I wouldn’t let it change who I am as a person, so I was always willing to let the chips fall where they may and not worry about ‘I can’t do this or my career will be over’ or ‘if I do this, will this happen?’

“When you broke when you’re starting off, going back to being broke is not an issue. That’s not motivation, like ‘I’m going to be broke again, let me bow down to this bullshit.’ No.”

Meanwhile, back in August, while speaking to Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber for a new White Sox documentary, Ice Cube discussed his first-ever show in Chitown, which included a run-in with Common.

“Love Chicago. My first show — my first big show outside of L.A. was at the Regal Theater in Chicago. We forgot our record. We forgot one of our records that we were performing,” he explained. “Guess who took me to the record store to buy the record? I had to go buy our own record. It was Common.”

He continued: “He was opening up for us. I mean, we didn’t really know who he was and you know that’s just ya know one of those footnotes. Chicago has always welcomed us before the rest of the country. It was Chicago.”