Iga Swiatek got her BNP Paribas Open title defense off to a hot start in the desert, dominating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-0 on Friday at Indian Wells.

The Polish No. 2 seed will next face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who upset Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets earlier in the day.

Elena Rybakina was sharp in her first match at Indian Wells since winning the title in 2023, taking out Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-3.

The big-serving Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, missed the tournament last year due to illness.

She will face Britain’s Katie Boulter in the third round after the No. 25 seed beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-0.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, the No. 18 seed, and a pair of Czechs — No. 15 seed Karolina Muchova and Katerina Siniakova — also advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Reuters contributed to this report.