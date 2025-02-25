Image: IHC

International Holding Company (IHC) has reported significant growth in its full-year 2024 financial results, underscoring its ability to drive strong performance and strategic portfolio management.

IHC’s revenue surged 54.2 per cent to Dhs92.7bn, compared to Dhs60.1bn in 2023, driven by strong performances across sectors including real estate and construction, marine and dredging, and hospitality and leisure.

The company’s net profit reached Dhs25.7bn, reflecting a recalibration towards value-driven investments, while total assets expanded by 52 per cent to Dhs401.8bn, supported by strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of IHC, commented on the company’s performance: “IHC’s strong performance in 2024 underscores our commitment to active portfolio management, leveraging AI-driven efficiencies, and reinvesting in high-growth industries.

“By strategically divesting from mature assets and replenishing our portfolio with innovative investments, we continue to reinforce our position as a global investment powerhouse, building dynamic value networks that transcend traditional sector boundaries to unlock greater opportunities.”

The company’s growth strategy includes focusing on high-value investments, driving cash flows, and enhancing financial resilience through disciplined management. The successful integration of AI-powered technologies and digital advancements has played a critical role in IHC’s expansion across its verticals, with notable successes in sectors such as financial services and technology.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, reflected on the year’s achievements: “2024 has been a transformational year for IHC, reflecting our relentless pursuit of excellence and strategic vision. Our ability to drive substantial growth across all verticals, backed by disciplined financial management and a forward-thinking approach, has cemented our position as a global leader. As we enter 2025, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, leveraging our strong balance sheet, and investing in high-yield businesses that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

In line with its strategic vision, IHC participated for the first time in the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2025, leading a delegation of key subsidiaries to engage with global leaders.

This participation allowed IHC to spearhead discussions on transformative solutions, forge strategic partnerships, and reinforce its commitment to sustainable economic growth and investment innovation.

IHC Group highlights in 2024