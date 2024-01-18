From the Heart of Lebanon to the Spotlight of New York, a Gifted, Passionate Actress Honors her Craft.



Actress Jana Haraty, originally from Bekaa, Lebanon, is a rising star with a promising future in the world of cinema, showcasing extraordinary abilities, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to her art. With an inspiring journey marked by passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of dreams, Jana shows that magic can happen when goals are pursued with hard work and devotion.

Jana’s artistic expression began with a childhood spark ignited during ballet classes. Ballet led her to discover a kids’ acting class and an early acknowledgment of her inner calling. Despite initial resistance from her parents, a compromise was reached, leading to her pursuit of a film degree in Beirut. Haraty’s formative years were spent exploring directing, scriptwriting, and performance arts in the Arabic theatre, all skills that would add to her range as an actress and performer.

With unrest in Beirut making the pursuit of her dreams next to impossible in her homeland, she found the courage and motivation to rebuild and pursue her dreams in New York, attending the equally acclaimed New York Film Academy and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to hone her acting skills. At the same time she developed a mastery of improv acting, something which she has won a great deal of praise for.

Jana’s journey as a film professional began as an assistant director on the prominent Lebanese show “Al Hayba 4,” gaining invaluable experience and mentorship from its seasoned veterans. Her first acting role landed with the play “Sketch of New York,” showcasing the life, struggles, and beauty of New York through improvised sketches.

Other notable projects include the Iamsaif music video shot in Brooklyn, New York, and a series of short films like “Fragile Handle with Care,” “Sinner,” “Undo,” “I Love Your Best Friend,” “Layla,” and “My Monster,” shot in both New York and Beirut.

Her collaborations with directors like Samer Berkawi, Kareem Jrab, Carl Jackson, Lena Abyad, Geoffrey Horne, and Andres Plazas showcase her versatility and commitment to excellence. Beyond entertainment, Jana actively supports charitable causes, notably the “Together We Can” initiative started by her family in 2020, aiding the impoverished people of Bekaa.

In fashion, Jana graced Paris Fashion Week, attending the Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show. Her notable appearance was matched by profound advice from Alan Rickman, emphasizing the importance of life experience for actors.

Her latest project has seen Jana acting, co-writing, and co-directing the soon-to-be-released romantic comedy “222.”

Stepping into 2024, Jana is poised for many more red-carpet appearances, premieres, events, and other adventures.

Jana Haraty’s unique skills and experiences stand as pillars supporting the success of each production she engages in. Her ability to infuse authenticity and emotion into her performances elevates the narrative, leaving an indelible mark on the projects she undertakes. Collaborations with renowned directors are not merely coincidental but a testament to Jana’s impact, contributing significantly to the critical acclaim and recognition received by the productions. Her years of professional experience manifest in a seamless integration of talent, dedication, and a passion for storytelling, making Jana Haraty an indispensable emerging force in cinema.

