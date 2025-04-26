Caught between borders: Seema’s journey from Karachi to Greater Noida

India has suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision, announced on Wednesday, comes in response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. All existing visas for Pakistani citizens will be cancelled from 27 April, except medical visas, which remain valid until 29 April. Those already in India have been instructed to leave before their visa expiry.This move is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures after the attack, which claimed the lives of Indian soldiers. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a firm directive on the matter, marking a hardening of diplomatic stance.

Among those caught in the crossfire of the latest visa policy is Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who crossed into India illegally in May 2023 with her four children. Her destination was Greater Noida, where she reunited with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena.

The couple reportedly met in 2019 while playing an online game. By July 2023, Indian authorities had located them living together in the Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Seema had left behind her husband in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

“Let me stay in India” – Seema’s appeal to Modi and Yogi

Now, as India tightens its policies against Pakistani nationals, Seema faces possible deportation. In a widely shared video, she issued an emotional plea to the Indian leadership.

Live Events



“I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India.”She added, “I appeal to Modi ji and Yogi ji that I am in their refuge now. I was Pakistan’s daughter but now I’m the daughter-in-law of India. Let me stay here.”Seema also says she has embraced Hinduism and is building a new life with Sachin in India. The couple recently had a daughter, whom they have named Bharti Meena.

Legal questions and shifting identities

Her lawyer, Advocate AP Singh, argues that the visa directive should not apply to her case. He maintains that Seema has effectively shed her Pakistani identity through marriage and motherhood in India.

“Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre’s directive should not apply to her,” Singh told PTI.

Despite the growing public scrutiny and criticism surrounding her presence in India, Seema continues to assert her wish to remain. The situation now depends on whether the Indian government treats her as a legal anomaly or an exception to the rule.

Seema Haider’s story first gained media traction in 2023, not just for the romance that crossed hostile borders, but also due to the legal and political sensitivities surrounding her case. The fact that she entered India without a visa, despite coming from a country with strained relations, drew concern from intelligence agencies and right-wing groups.

Her case has since become a flashpoint in discussions about immigration, national security, and interfaith relationships in India.

As the visa cancellation deadline nears, the Centre’s stance on Haider’s status remains unclear. For now, her plea has struck a chord with some and sparked outrage among others. Whether her appeal for “refuge” will be accepted remains a test for both policy and politics in a time of heightened cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from PTI)

