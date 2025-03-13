Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

Impact Financial Company (Impact46), acting as fund manager for the Venture Capital InsurTech Fund and Impact Growth Fund, has successfully sold its entire stake in Rasan Information Technology Company (Rasan) through an accelerated book build offering to institutional investors.

The offering included 13,296,836 shares, representing approximately 17.16 per cent of Rasan’s issued share capital, with the final offer price set at SAR69 per share, reflecting a 4 per cent discount relative to the closing price on March 12, 2025.

The total offering size amounted to approximately SAR918m and was covered multiple times.

The transaction aligns with Impact46’s investment strategy of supporting high-growth, early-stage companies and optimising capital allocation for future opportunities.

Following the sale, Rasan is expected to benefit from increased stock liquidity and a diversified shareholder base, further positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

Strong market confidence in Rasan

Abdulaziz Alomran, founding partner and CEO of Impact46, highlighted the transaction as a milestone in the firm’s investment journey.

“For Impact46, this transaction marks the culmination of our successful partnership with Rasan as one of its earliest investors. We have supported its evolution from a motor insurance platform to a leading fintech and insurtech company. With Rasan now listed on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges, it is the right time for us to exit. This move aligns with our strategy of identifying and scaling high-growth companies while reallocating capital for future investments,” Alomran said.

He also emphasised the robust interest from both domestic and international institutional investors, underscoring Rasan’s strong market position, operational excellence, and growth prospects.

“By transitioning to a broader institutional investor base, Rasan is well-positioned to sustain its momentum and create long-term value for shareholders, further contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation in alignment with Vision 2030,” Alomran added.

Impact46’s track record of successful exits

The transaction marks another fully realised investment for Impact46 in Saudi Arabia, following previous successful exits from companies such as Jahez, Tamara, and Lendo.

The firm continues to demonstrate leadership in venture capital and private equity, reinforcing its role in scaling high-growth companies and strengthening the Kingdom’s investment landscape.