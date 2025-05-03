India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification that the ban would take effect immediately [GETTY]

India said on Saturday it had banned the import of goods coming from or transiting via Pakistan and barred Pakistani ships as tensions rise between the nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region.

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification that the ban would take effect immediately.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” it said.

At least 26 people were killed in last week’s attack on a mountain tourist destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the focus of several wars, an insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, which Islamabad denies. Pakistan has said it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action.

Pakistan’s retaliatory measures have included halting all border trade, closing its airspace to Indian carriers and expelling Indian diplomats.

It has also warned that any attempt to prevent the flow of river water promised under a decades-old treaty would be considered an act of war.

On Saturday, India said Pakistani-flagged ships would not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and Indian flagged-ships would not visit any ports in Pakistan.

“This order is issued to ensure safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure, in public interest and for interest of Indian shipping,” the Directorate General of Shipping said in an statement.

Trade between the two nations has dwindled over the last few years.

(Reuters)