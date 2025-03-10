As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes the global economy, ensuring that women are not only participants but leaders in this transformation is both an economic necessity and a strategic imperative.

Accelerate Action, the International Women’s Day 2025 theme, reflects calls for urgent and decisive steps toward gender equality across all sectors. Nowhere is this more critical than in the fast-evolving domain of generative AI (GenAI), which is reshaping industries through automation, enhanced decision-making, and new creative possibilities.

In 2024, the UAE saw an increase of over 900 per cent in GenAI enrollments, reflecting a significant surge in demand for AI skills.

This growth aligns with that of the UAE’s GenAI market, which is projected to expand between 2025 and 2030 at an annual rate of 41.5 per cent, reaching a market volume of over $2bn by 2030. The UAE’s rapid AI expansion is also reflected in its ranking among the 10 countries with the highest number of AI companies per capita, highlighting the nation’s growing leadership in the sector.

As the UAE strengthens its position as an AI leader, ensuring equitable access to AI education and career opportunities is critical — especially for women, who must not only adapt to change but drive it.

GenAI and women

While the transformative potential of GenAI is undeniable, its rapid adoption also raises concerns about workforce displacement, particularly among women.

A study by IBM found that 46 per cent of women worry about being replaced by AI, compared to 37 per cent of men. Without targeted efforts to bridge this divide, women risk being disproportionately affected by AI-driven automation rather than positioned to lead and benefit from its advancements.

This disparity is compounded by gaps in GenAI upskilling. Despite the UAE’s strong commitment to STEM education — where women account for 56 per cent of STEM graduates at government universities — female participation in GenAI remains significantly lower. Women currently represent 32 per cent of global GenAI enrollments on Coursera, and in the UAE, that number is even lower at 23.8 per cent.

While the country has taken positive steps toward equitable representation in STEM, the GenAI gender gap remains a pronounced challenge.

This underrepresentation is not due to a lack of interest or ability but systemic barriers that hinder women’s participation. Gender stereotypes, limited mentorship opportunities, and a lack of awareness about GenAI’s relevance to their lives all contribute to this disparity.

Only 36 per cent of women believe GenAI can advance their careers, compared to 45 per cent of men, according to Cognizant. Without targeted interventions, these gaps will persist, limiting not only women’s opportunities but also AI’s potential to serve society equitably.

The UAE’s National Strategy for AI 2031 emphasises the importance of women taking an active role in shaping AI’s future, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion. However, with AI expected to contribute $96bn to the UAE’s GDP by 2030, increasing female participation in GenAI is not just about equity — it’s a key driver for stronger economic growth. By stepping into leadership roles, women can help shape AI’s future in ways that drive both innovation and inclusivity.

Overcoming barriers, closing the gender gap

One of the primary barriers to women’s participation in GenAI is the persistence of stereotypes that shape perceptions of who belongs in technology fields.

Cultural messaging from an early age often discourages girls from pursuing STEM subjects, leading to lower representation in higher education and careers. Encouraging early engagement through AI-focused curricula in schools can help dismantle these biases and foster greater female inclusion in technology.

With online learning, we already see that despite lower enrollment rates, women are developing skills at a faster pace than their male counterparts. This offers hope that expanded access to online learning can help bridge skills gaps and accelerate women’s advancement in the workplace.

Confidence gaps also pose a significant challenge. Women often hesitate to engage with GenAI due to gaps in their self-efficacy, and belief in their ability to be successful, even when they possess the necessary skills. Structured entry points, mentorship programmes, and visible female AI leaders can help bridge this confidence gap. When women see role models who have succeeded in AI or are the instructors of these new topics, they are more likely to persist and thrive in the field.

Another critical issue is the lack of flexible learning models and clear career pathways for women in GenAI. Many women face time constraints as they balance caregiving responsibilities with work, making it difficult to pursue lengthy upskilling opportunities. Online learning has proven to be a powerful tool in bridging this gap, offering women accessible, affordable, and fast-tracked opportunities to acquire in-demand skills.

Expanding access to such learning models is essential to increasing women’s participation in AI and other high-growth, technology-driven fields.

Moreover, demonstrating GenAI’s real-world applications can encourage more women to engage with these new skills.

Women are more likely to upskill in AI when they see its impact on key industries like healthcare, education, and creative industries — where they are already highly involved—or even everyday tasks like meal planning and parenting. Integrating practical applications into learning materials can boost female participation and retention in GenAI courses.

Finally, ensuring that women actively shape AI development is essential to prevent biases in the creation and deployment of AI systems. Increasing female representation in AI design, data science, and decision-making roles is crucial for developing more equitable and inclusive AI-driven solutions.

Gender equality in AI should not be a secondary goal — it should be foregrounded as a central part of the UAE’s AI and economic growth strategies. The UAE’s rapid surge in GenAI enrollments demonstrates a strong appetite for AI skills, but true progress requires that women be equal stakeholders in this digital revolution.

Driving real change requires concrete commitments from educators, employers, and policymakers — integrating AI into school curricula, fostering mentorship, and designing flexible upskilling pathways that empower women at every stage of their careers. By challenging stereotypes, promoting female role models, building confidence through targeted support, and demonstrating the relevance of GenAI to women’s careers, we can create a more inclusive and equitable AI landscape.

Empowering women in GenAI is not just about closing a gap — it’s about unlocking the full potential of AI to drive innovation, inclusivity, and economic growth for all.

The writer is the learning research lead at Coursera.