An earlier version of this article misidentified the owner of “Chip,” the dog exhibited in Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon’s Intel note, and whose barking briefly disrupted a webcast with analysts on Tuesday. Chip is Rasgon’s dog, not Intel CFO David Zinsner’s.

Intel Corp.’s stock on Wednesday was the Dow’s worst-performing stock for a second consecutive trading session, after the company’s new artificial-intelligence chips unveiled on Tuesday were upstaged by management’s tempered expectations…