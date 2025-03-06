The innovative Shoebox NX ground source heat pump from British manufacturer Kensa has been recognised at the Energy Institute’s International Energy Awards, taking home the International Technology Energy Award.

The 2025 awards received over 140 entries from a record 29 countries. Kensa said its receipt of the award highlighted “its game-changing potential to decarbonise homes at scale and make efficient, low-carbon heating more accessible.”

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Shoebox NX enables large-scale adoption of renewable heating through the networked heat pump model, which means that large numbers of homes can be fitted with this kind of heating in one go. “The compact heat pump can also help solve energy efficiency challenges, with the potential of lifting EPC ratings by up to two bands in low-scoring properties,” said the group.

“Networked heat pumps are already transforming the UK’s heating landscape. Thousands of homes, from new builds to century-old Edwardian social flats, are currently heated by Kensa’s original Shoebox heat pump. More than a decade after its predecessor’s launch, the Shoebox NX is set to build on that legacy and support Kensa’s ambition of connecting tens of thousands of homes a year to networked heat pumps.

“In social housing networked heat pumps are helping providers decarbonise their stock, boost energy efficiencies and cut resident energy bills. They’re also ensuring new build homes meet the upcoming Future Homes Standard, which will phase out installing gas boilers in new properties.”

Since its launch in February 2024, the Shoebox NX has also won Innovation Product of the Year at the 2024 Unlock Net Zero Awards and the Best Heat Pump at the 2024 Build It Awards. Kensa was named Independent Innovator of the Year at the UK Housing Awards in relation to the technology’s role in decarbonising social housing and reducing residents’ energy bills.

By 2040, said Kensa, up to 8,000 UK homes a week could be connecting to ground source heat pumps, primarily through the networked heat pump model. This is expected to attract over £100 billion in investment, creating tens of thousands of green sector jobs.

Tamsin Lishman, Kensa CEO, said: “It’s brilliant for the Shoebox NX heat pump to receive this prestigious Energy Institute award. The game-changing, compact heat pump has redefined what ground source heat pumps can deliver.

“When designing, our goal was to create a high-performance heat pump that delivers reliable, efficient heating for those who need it most. The Shoebox NX does exactly that – and more – and brings us closer to a future where every home has access to better, more efficient heating.

“The Shoebox NX is a superb example of British innovation, engineering and manufacturing, and tackles one of the biggest challenges in the transition to net zero—decarbonising heat at scale. From social housing flats to listed buildings and new build homes, the Shoebox NX is destined to become a cornerstone of the UK’s heating future.”