For Pierre Poilievre, who would rather focus his comments on the record of the Liberal government, it was an unwelcome development

OTTAWA — On March 8, the American right-wing news site Breitbart published an interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that barely made a ripple in Canada.

In the interview, Smith blamed former prime minister Justin Trudeau for making Canada look weak in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort after the U.S. election in November. She also explained the vagaries of the Canadian parliamentary system to the American audience, describing how the new Liberal leader would become prime minister and succeed Trudeau.

But near the end of the discussion, Smith made a comment that would come to dominate the first day of the election campaign on Sunday.

With the Liberals soaring in the polls after Trump’s tariff threats, Smith told Breitbart that she was pressing the Trump administration to put the tariffs “on pause” while Canadians went through an election because “it seems to be benefiting the Liberals.”

“…because of what we see as unjust and unfair tariffs, it’s actually caused an increase in the support for the Liberals. And so that’s what I fear, is that the longer this dispute goes on, politicians posture, and it seems to be benefiting the Liberals right now. So I would hope that we could put things on pause is what I’ve told administration officials. Let’s just put things on pause so we can get through an election,” said Smith.

Smith argued that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre would be more “in sync” with the Trump administration, so the truce would benefit both sides.