Juan Antonio Samaranch, who is running for president of the International Olympic Committee, would push for a decision on transgender athletes’ participation in sports before next year’s Milano-Cortina winter Olympics, if elected to the post.

Any decision would also offer clarity for organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with U.S. President Donald Trump last month having ordered the exclusion of transgender girls and women from female sports. He said he would not allow transgender athletes to compete at the LA 2028 Games.

Transgender athletes are currently allowed to compete both in the Olympic Games and the Paralympics, if cleared to compete by their respective federations.

Samaranch, one of seven candidates for the most powerful job in world sports, told Reuters in an interview that should he win the March 20 IOC vote, he would act quickly to avoid having the Olympic Games tarnished by a gender dispute, as was the case in last year’s Paris Olympics.

“We should try our best to have it (decision) in place before the Milano-Cortina Games. I think it’s almost mandatory to try. The timeline is very short, but the timeline is there,” Samaranch said.

Samaranch, an IOC vice president, said the Olympic body should avoid a repeat of the Paris Games gender dispute over the participation of two female boxers, who both won gold medals, that dominated the international headlines and highlighted the lack of a universal rule.

“We saw Paris, one of the most, if not the most successful Games in history, and they were tainted by that issue,” Samaranch said.

Back in 2021, it was the IOC that had ordered international federations to each come up with their own rules for transgender athletes’ participation. Samaranch said it was now up the IOC to take the lead.

“It was a good call (in 2021), but it has not been good enough. Paris demonstrated that the social alarm on this issue is still there, and there is a common understanding… for the IOC as the leader of the world of sports to be the leader also on this issue.”

Samaranch also said he was confident of Trump’s support for the LA 2028 Games, calling the U.S. President a longtime supporter of the Olympics.

“The United States have demonstrated… day after day that they are very, very keen on the Olympic Games,” Samaranch said.

“I think that the objectives of both the organizing committee, the federal administration, and the IOC and the Olympic family are very much aligned.

“The United States will never let go of such an opportunity to again demonstrate to the world what they are capable of doing,” Samaranch added.

The Spaniard is running for the IOC presidency along with World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe’s sports minister, and International cycling chief David Lappartient.

Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski Federation, complete the list of candidates.