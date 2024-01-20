Buying Back My Daughter chronicles a harrowing tale of a mother who finds that her missing teenage daughter is being sex trafficked on the dark web. After a young girl named Alicia attends a party, she goes missing for almost a year, and her parents, Dana and Curtis, do everything in their power to find her. So, is Buying Back My Daughter based on a true story, and is the Troy Scott directorial inspired by any real events and facts?

Is Buying Back My Daughter based on a true story?

Yes, Buying Back My Daughter is based on a true story, and it is included in the ‘Ripped From The Headlines’ series by Lifetime which features movies that are inspired by such real-life incidents. The story is reportedly based on a woman named Kubiki Pride and her young daughter, along with stories of other multiple children who were abducted and sold by traffickers on the dark web.

Buying Back My Daughter’s real events and facts explained

Many real events from Kubiki’s story seemingly inspired Buying Back My Daughter. She searched for her child for 270 days and then turned to online resources. Kubiki came across a website and reportedly found explicit pictures of her daughter on it with a contact number. She connected with the number and posed as someone who wanted to avail of the service.

After a long battle, Kubiki was reunited with her daughter, but she was heavily abused and addicted to drugs. In 2011, the website was sued by Pride for facilitating sex trafficking. Sadly, Kubiki’s case was dismissed because, under the law, websites are not liable for the content that is posted.

The real people behind Buying Back My Daughter’s characters

The characters in Buying Back My Daughter are inspired by real-life individuals. The narrative underscores the family’s struggle and their fight against sex trafficking and features some strong characters who remain resilient and unwavering.

Is Dana a real person?

Dana’s character is reportedly based on Kubiki Pride. In the movie, Dana’s daughter disappears after she sneaks out of the house for a party. This incident mirrors what happened to Kubiki and her daughter in real life. After her daughter’s abduction, the latter tried her best to fight the system, and the perpetrator who trafficked her daughter was reportedly sentenced to prison for five years.

Is Alicia a real person?

Alicia is supposedly based on Kubiki Pride’s daughter, whose identity has not been revealed to respect her privacy. At the time of the abduction, she was 13, and after going through months of trauma, she was saved by her mother.