Disney Plus has released 5 episodes of Echo Season 1 and fans are wondering if there is an episode 6 release date and time. Will Disney be releasing an Echo Season 1 Part 2 with more episodes or is the series over? Here’s all you need to know.

No, there is no Echo season 1 episode 6 release date as the series is confirmed to have just 5 episodes.

Considering that most MCU-based Disney Plus shows have 6 episodes, fans have been wondering if the same would be true for Echo. But the latest Marvel series was always marketed to have just 5 episodes in total. The show was initially going to have 6 episodes in its early stages when it was set to arrive in the first half of 2023. But it reportedly underwent significant rewrites and reshoots, with the final story being cut down to just 5 episodes.

Marvel Studios began a new binge-release model with Echo, which is the first project under the Marvel Spotlight banner. Echo is also a notable release for Marvel Studios because its the first TV-MA-rated series that the studio has produced. It is also the first series that will stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu. Further still, it’s the first and only MCU show so far to have less than 6 episodes.

Is Echo season 1 over or is there a part 2 with more episodes?

Yes, Echo season 1 is over after 5 episodes and there is no Part 2 scheduled to be released in the future.

2023 saw Netflix heavily follow the trend of releasing a few shows in two parts. Prime Video also did the same with Invincible Season 2. So, looking at Echo’s low episode count, many were left wondering if Marvel has also split Echo into two parts. But that isn’t the case.

All episodes of Echo began streaming on Disney Plus on January 9, 2024. Currently, there aren’t any more episodes scheduled to come out in the future.

