The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it killed a member of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon who was responsible for an aerial unit.

In a statement published on X and Telegram, the army said that the man “was a significant source of knowledge” in Hezbollah’s aerial array, which is a system of multiple antennas used for communication.

The Hezbollah member led the rebuilding efforts of the unit, which had been significantly damaged by Israeli airstrikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported one man had died after being hit by an Israeli drone while travelling in a car.

Separately, the IDF said its air force had attacked several people on a site used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Citing army sources The Times of Israel reported that the targets were Hezbollah members who had weapons. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported one person had died in that attack.

The ceasefire that came into effect at the end of November after a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah has so far largely held, despite many similar incidents.