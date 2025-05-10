One might think that images of starving children, as political leaders withhold aid and openly call for ethnic cleansing, would be topping news agendas everywhere. In the case of Gaza, the failure of many in the international media to meet the moment has made them part of the story.

Lead contributors:

Chris Doyle – Director, Council for Arab-British Understanding

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Muhammad Shehada – Visiting fellow, ECFR

Sarah Leah Whitson – Director, DAWN

On our radar:

As India and Pakistan go toe-to-toe in their most intense fighting for decades, a flood of disinformation is fuelling the sense of panic on both sides. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Seeking justice on Ghana’s courtroom shows

If you are dealing with something personal and painful – a broken marriage or a family dispute – you might turn to a friend. For something as serious as sexual assault, it might go to trial. But in Ghana, more and more people are turning somewhere else: live radio. The so-called “justice-style” shows promise swift, public resolutions. But they are also controversial, with critics accusing them of turning private pain into primetime theatre.

Featuring:

George Sarpong – Executive secretary, National Media Commission

Menenaba – Ghanaian writer

Oheneni Adazoa – Host, Sompa Nkomo Show

Zakaria Tanko Musah – Lecturer in media law and ethics, Journalism Institute