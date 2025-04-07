OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a “strong response” after around 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to his office.

“The prime minister instructed to deliver a strong response and approved the continuation of the intensified operations in Gaza against Hamas,” his office said in a statement, adding that Netanyahu spoke to defence minister Israel Katz from his aeroplane as he travelled to Washington.

The Israeli military said that “approximately 10 projectiles” fired from the Gaza Strip within a few minutes on Sunday crossed into Israeli territory, with most of them intercepted,

Gaza’s civil defence agency said that Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory on Sunday killed at least 44 people and wounded dozens more.

“The death toll as a result of Israeli air strikes since dawn today is at least 44, including 21 in Khan Yunis,” the Gaza Strip’s main southern city, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.