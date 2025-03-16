An Israeli negotiating team is currently discussing the hostages issue with Egyptian mediators in Egypt, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

“Under the directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu, representatives of the negotiation team are currently meeting in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of the hostages,” the statement said, a day after announcing that a team would continue indirect ceasefire negotiations with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Palestinian officials say dozens of people have been killed by Israeli fire despite the January 19 truce that halted large-scale fighting in Gaza.

Israel’s military has said its forces have intervened to thwart threats by “terrorists” approaching its troops or planting bombs since the ceasefire took effect.