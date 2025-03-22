Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit south Lebanon on Saturday after Israel said it had intercepted rockets fired from across the border, endangering a shaky truce that ended a year-long war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

That conflict marked the deadliest spillover of the Gaza war, and a blistering Israeli offensive after months of cross-border exchanges of fire wiped out Hezbollah’s top commanders, many of its fighters and much of its arsenal.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for Saturday’s strikes, saying it had “no link” to the rocket launches and that it remained committed to the ceasefire. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Israeli official said the identity of the group that fired the rockets had not been confirmed. Six rockets were fired, the official said, three of which crossed into Israel and were intercepted.

Saturday’s exchange was the first since Israel in effect abandoned a separate ceasefire in Gaza with Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah, both backed by Israel’s arch-foe, Iran.

Later in the day, the Israeli military announced a second round of strikes on what it said were Hezbollah targets.

“We expect Lebanon to take care of its part of the agreement,” Ophir Falk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser, told Reuters.

“The [Israel Defence Forces] will do whatever it takes to enforce the ceasefire and to make sure that our civilians can get back home safely and securely,” Falk said.

An Israeli soldier stands above the Israeli border town of Metula on Saturday. (Avi Ohayon/Reuters)

Israel’s military said early on Saturday it had intercepted three rockets launched from a Lebanese district about six kilometres north of the border toward the Israeli border town of Metula, the second cross-border launch since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November ended fighting.

In retaliation, Netanyahu ordered the military to “act forcefully against dozens of terror targets in Lebanon.”

Israel’s military said it had struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre from which the group’s militants had been operating in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state news agency reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages in the country’s south, including border towns and hilltops about eight kilometres inside Lebanese territory.

Two people were killed and eight wounded by Israeli airstrikes in the south near the border, the state news agency NNA said, quoting Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

There were no reports of casualties in Israel.

‘Serious consequences for the region’

Under the November ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was to have no weapons in southern Lebanon, Israeli ground troops were to withdraw and Lebanese army troops were to deploy into the area.

The agreement specifies that Lebanon’s government is responsible for dismantling all military infrastructure in southern Lebanon and confiscating all unauthorized arms.

WATCH | Lebanese look to rebuild in Nabatiyeh: Lebanese look to rebuild in Nabatiyeh amid fears of truce collapse Lebanese residents are returning to their hometowns to salvage what they can of their properties, nearly a week after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire began. CBC’s Margaret Evans spoke Tuesday with people in Nabatiyeh, in southern Lebanon, who are eager to rebuild their homes and businesses but fear the fragile truce may not hold.

President Joseph Aoun ordered the Lebanese army to secure “any violation” that could threaten stability in Lebanon. The army said it had found and dismantled three “primitive rocket launchers” in the south.

Netanyahu said Israel was holding Lebanon’s government responsible for “everything taking place within its territory” and that Israel would not allow any harm to its citizens and sovereignty.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it was alarmed by the “volatile” situation and that any further escalation could have “serious consequences for the region.”

Members of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon patrol in the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura, near the country’s border with Israel, on Wednesday. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned of a renewal of military operations in the south of Lebanon, adding: “All security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace.”

The ceasefire ended Israel’s intense bombardment and ground operations in Lebanon and Hezbollah’s daily rocket barrages into Israel. Each side has accused the other of failing to implement the deal in full.

Israel says Hezbollah still has military infrastructure in the south. Lebanon and Hezbollah say Israel is occupying Lebanese land by continuing to carry out some airstrikes and keeping its troops at five hilltop positions near the frontier.

Child among those killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

In Gaza, health authorities said five Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire, including a child, in incidents in Beit Lahiya and Gaza City in the north of the enclave.

The Israeli military said a number of militants in a vehicle were identified approaching its troops in northern Gaza who “posed a threat to them” and the military struck them.

An Israeli airstrike on the city of Rafah, which abuts Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, killed two Palestinians, Gazan medics said. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.