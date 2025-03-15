Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

At least nine people, including two journalists, were killed in an Israeli drone attack in northern Gaza on Saturday, according to Palestinian sources.

Medical staff reported that members of a rescue team operating in the northern town of Beit Lahia were among the victims, as well as the photojournalists, a media spokesman and a driver.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack but provided no information about those killed or injured. It said it had previously identified two militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas operating a drone in Beit Lahia, which posed a threat to nearby Israeli troops.

It said other militants then collected the drone equipment and boarded a vehicle. The Israeli military attacked this group as well.

The claims from both sides could not initially be independently verified.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip since January 19. However, the Israeli military reserves the right to shoot at individuals if it assesses they pose a threat to Israeli soldiers or positions.