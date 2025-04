Israeli troops have conducted a series of early morning raids in the occupied West Bank, according to Wafa news agency.

It reported that two people were arrested in the town of al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, while two more young men were taken from the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

In a separate raid, a young man was arrested from the Askar al-Jadid refugee camp in East of Nablus, and another Palestinian was arrested in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, after his family home was raided.