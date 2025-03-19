TEL AVIV — Israel’s military has sent ground troops back into the Gaza Strip, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces announced, just over a day after it broke a two-month long ceasefire with a sprawling bombing campaign that killed hundreds across the enclave.

The “targeted ground operation” had focused on the central and southern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the IDF said in a statement.

Ground troops had also retaken the “Netzarim Axis,” the statement read, referring to the Israeli-built roadway that bisects the enclave and has been used to cut off traffic between the northern and southern parts of Gaza.

People look through the rubble in a house after an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Tuesday. Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto / Getty Images

The IDF’s announcement of its ground incursion came as Israel’s defense minister threatened that the military would once again begin evacuating civilians from combat zones.

“The air force attack against Hamas terrorists was only the first step. The rest will be much more difficult and you will pay the full price,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “If all the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not eliminated from Gaza — Israel will act with forces you have never known before.”